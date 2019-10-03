Hoosiers have only until Monday to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 municipal elections.
Indiana residents who are U.S. citizens age 18 and older can register to vote in person at their county voter registration office or upon completing a transaction at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch.
Hoosiers holding a valid driver's license or state identification card also can register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com, or by using the Indiana Voters app available through the Android and Apple app stores.
Adults who previously have registered to vote can verify their registration status, update personal information, find their polling place and view the candidates on their ballot at IndianaVoters.com.
"I urge all eligible Hoosiers to exercise their right to vote," said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. "It only takes a few minutes to register and can be done online at any time."
This year's elections feature contests for local offices in cities and towns throughout Northwest Indiana.