Indiana voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 for upcoming election

From there, registered voters can use the website to find their polling place and directions to it, voting hours and the list of candidates they'll see when they cast their ballot.

There's also a reminder on the website that Indiana statutes mandate voters bring government-issued photo identification to the polls in order to receive a ballot.

In addition, registered voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot at the website by clicking the "Vote By Mail" button.

State law requires Hoosiers qualify to vote by mail by satisfying at least of one of the 12 listed excuses, including plans to be out of the county on Election Day, an illness requiring the voter remain in his or her home, being age 65 or older, or not having transportation to the polls, among other excuses.

Indiana election officials generally do not take any steps to verify or confirm a voter's reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.

Hoosiers this year are electing the president and vice president of the United States, the state's nine U.S. representatives, Indiana's governor and attorney general, 25 Indiana Senate seats, all 100 Indiana House seats and several county offices.

In-person early voting for the general election begins Oct. 6.