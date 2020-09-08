Indiana voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 for upcoming election

Hoosiers planning to vote in what candidates of both political parties have called the most important election ever must register by Oct. 5 to cast a ballot on or before Nov. 3.
The secretary of state's office also is encouraging Indiana residents who previously registered to vote to verify their registration remains active and the personal information in their voter record is correct prior to the registration deadline.
Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online for free at IndianaVoters.com.
To qualify to vote in the general election, a person must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.
Registering to vote online additionally requires submitting a valid driver's license or state identification card number.
Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.
A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete an in-person voter registration.
Verifying a registration on IndianaVoters.com only requires a voter to enter his or her name, birth date and county of residence to bring up a screen that displays the voter's registration status.
From there, registered voters can use the website to find their polling place and directions to it, voting hours and the list of candidates they'll see when they cast their ballot.
There's also a reminder on the website that Indiana statutes mandate voters bring government-issued photo identification to the polls in order to receive a ballot.
In addition, registered voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot at the website by clicking the "Vote By Mail" button.
State law requires Hoosiers qualify to vote by mail by satisfying at least of one of the 12 listed excuses, including plans to be out of the county on Election Day, an illness requiring the voter remain in his or her home, being age 65 or older, or not having transportation to the polls, among other excuses.
Indiana election officials generally do not take any steps to verify or confirm a voter's reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.
Hoosiers this year are electing the president and vice president of the United States, the state's nine U.S. representatives, Indiana's governor and attorney general, 25 Indiana Senate seats, all 100 Indiana House seats and several county offices.
In-person early voting for the general election begins Oct. 6.
Get to know these new Indiana laws
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.