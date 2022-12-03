 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Indiana voter turnout dropped one-fifth compared to prior midterm election, records show

  • 0
McDermott votes early, urges everyone to participate in this year's elections

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. takes a selfie Oct. 28, 2022, while casting his ballot as an early voter at the Lake County Superior Court building in Hammond. Indiana's voter turnout in this year's election was just 41% of the state's 4.77 million registered voters.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

Nearly 6 in 10 Hoosiers chose to neglect their civic duty by failing to vote in this year's general election.

Data compiled by the Indiana Election Division show voter turnout at the Nov. 8 election was 41% of the 4.77 million adults registered to vote in the state.

That's down from Indiana's 65% turnout in 2020 when contests for president and governor were on the ballot. Presidential election years typically see higher turnout than midterm elections.

But this year's turnout also was one-fifth less than Indiana's 51% participation rate in the most recent midterm election in 2018.

Records show statewide voter turnout in other midterm elections this century totaled 30% in 2014, 41% in 2010, 40% in 2006, and 39% in 2002.

People are also reading…

Voter turnout in Northwest Indiana this year varied by county. But there's little indication that the most expensive 1st District U.S. House race in history had any impact on voter participation.

In Lake County, a total of 136,315 voters cast a ballot out of 369,255 eligible citizens registered to vote for a 2022 turnout rate of 37%, records show.

That's down from Lake County's 47% turnout in 2018.

At the same time, more Lake County voters took advantage of in-person early voting or mail-in voting opportunities this year as 35% of voters marked their ballot prior to Election Day, compared to 30% in 2018.

Records show voter turnout in Porter County this year was 44%, down from 53% in 2018. LaPorte County's voter participation was 41% — equal to the statewide turnout rate — compared to 49% in 2018.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Porter and LaPorte counties also saw gains in early and mail-in voting, with both types of absentee ballots accounting this year for 40% of Porter County's total, up from 28% four years ago, and 32% of the ballots in LaPorte County, up from 27% in 2018.

Three southern Indiana counties tied at 51% for the highest voter turnout in the state this year: Crawford, Spencer and Union.

Decatur County, located on Interstate 74 about halfway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Ohio, saw the state's lowest voter turnout at 24%, records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts