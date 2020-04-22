Indiana voters soon can submit electronic request for mail-in primary election ballot

Last month, the state election commission suspended the statutory requirement — for this election only — that Hoosiers have a suitable excuse for not being able to vote in person, opening mail-in balloting to all voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters still must indicate on their application whether they want a Republican or Democratic ballot, since the June 2 primary is being held to select the party nominees that will compete in the Nov. 3 general election.

A nonpartisan ballot also is available to voters who only want to support or oppose a local school funding referendum or other public question, if one is on the ballot in their community.

In-person voting still will be available for the primary election, with an abbreviated period of early voting set to run from May 26 to June 1, and voting at traditional polling places between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 2.

State election officials considered, but rejected, the idea of holding an all mail-in election, since they said Indiana generally is an in-person voting state.

They also said it would be too expensive to simply mail either an absentee voting application, or a mail-in ballot, to all 4.57 million registered voters in Indiana.