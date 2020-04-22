Indiana voters soon can submit electronic request for mail-in primary election ballot

Hoosier voters will be able to electronically request a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election possibly as soon as Saturday.
The Indiana Election Commission learned Wednesday that an upgrade to the IndianaVoters.com portal, due to be completed by Friday evening, will eliminate the need to print and mail an application for a mail-in absentee ballot.
Once the upgrade takes effect, registered voters can log in to their account on the state's voter registration portal and complete an absentee ballot request form that will be electronically submitted to their county's elections office.
Voters still can submit a paper application for a mail-in ballot. That application is available on the election portal or the Indiana secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.
After receiving either the paper or electronic application, county election officials will verify the registration and mail the voter an absentee ballot that must be returned to the elections office no later than noon on Election Day to be counted in the results.
Hoosiers still needing to register can do so by May 4 on the IndianaVoters.com portal if they have a valid driver's license or state identification card. Otherwise, a mail-in voter registration form is available on the secretary of state's website.
Last month, the state election commission suspended the statutory requirement — for this election only — that Hoosiers have a suitable excuse for not being able to vote in person, opening mail-in balloting to all voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Voters still must indicate on their application whether they want a Republican or Democratic ballot, since the June 2 primary is being held to select the party nominees that will compete in the Nov. 3 general election.
A nonpartisan ballot also is available to voters who only want to support or oppose a local school funding referendum or other public question, if one is on the ballot in their community.
In-person voting still will be available for the primary election, with an abbreviated period of early voting set to run from May 26 to June 1, and voting at traditional polling places between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 2.
State election officials considered, but rejected, the idea of holding an all mail-in election, since they said Indiana generally is an in-person voting state.
They also said it would be too expensive to simply mail either an absentee voting application, or a mail-in ballot, to all 4.57 million registered voters in Indiana.
Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson last week said local election officials will be provided sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment to minimize the chances of contracting COVID-19 while conducting the election or counting the ballots.
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.