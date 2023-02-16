Nearly two-thirds of the Indiana House believes that individuals who commit treason, insurrection or conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government still should be permitted to cast a ballot in the Hoosier State.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 64-26 Thursday to reject a proposal that would have stripped the right to vote from people found guilty of some of the gravest criminal charges for 10 years after conviction.

Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, sponsor of the proposal, said that if House Bill 1116 is going to deny the right to vote for a decade to individuals convicted of felony voter fraud, the same denial of the franchise should apply to people who act to destroy the federal government.

Speaking about his proposal, Delaney specifically referenced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump who sought to prevent the official certification of the election of Democratic President Joe Biden.

While he knows of no Hoosiers, so far, who have been convicted of treason, insurrection or seditious conspiracy in connection with Jan. 6, Delaney said any person who tries to overthrow the government no longer should be allowed to select its leaders.

In response, Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceloa, suggested that seditious conspiracy potentially could encompass a wide variety of actions and many Hoosiers might be disenfranchised if Delaney's voting restriction was enacted into law.

Wesco urged his colleagues to oppose Delaney's proposal.

Delaney, astounded, said he can't believe anyone would want to protect the voting rights of a person convicted of attempting to overthrow the federal government, make war against it, illegally seize federal property or forcefully prevent the execution of federal law.

"Apparently there is some sympathy for seditious conspirators among those who will not vote yes," Delaney said.

Among Northwest Indiana lawmakers, every Democrat supported the voting restriction when convicted of treason, insurrection or seditious conspiracy, and every Republican voted no. Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, was absent.

The House is expected to decide next week whether to advance to the Republican-led Senate Wesco's proposal making a variety of election law changes, including denying the opportunity to vote for 10 years to anyone convicted of felony voter fraud.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores