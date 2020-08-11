Indiana's Republican schools chief calls for expanding mail-in voting eligibility

Adding the possibility of spreading COVID-19, along with the "substantial costs" to prevent and mitigate any infections, "may cost lives and force schools to make difficult decisions regarding the continuation of in-person instruction," McCormick said.

"Prior to the start of this school year, many districts had difficulty purchasing cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. This continues to be an ongoing struggle," she added.

"If the upcoming general election relies on the use of school buildings, there will be a substantial labor and resource cost incurred."

To alleviate that burden, McCormick recommends Lawson take action to enable all registered Indiana voters to choose to cast an absentee ballot by mail — as some 500,000 Hoosiers did for the primary election — reducing the demand for school facilities as in-person voting sites.

"Doing so will support the health and safety of Indiana students, school personnel, poll workers, voters, and the overall community, while also allowing schools to conserve limited cleaning supplies, protective equipment, and finances," McCormick said.

Lawson's office declined to comment Tuesday when asked about McCormick's memo.