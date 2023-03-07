One of Indiana's six statewide elected officeholders soon may have a new title.

Legislation advancing at the Statehouse would redesignate the auditor of state as the "state comptroller" for all public and legal purposes — except in the Indiana Constitution.

State Auditor Tera Klutz is leading the effort. She said Hoosiers often mistakenly assume the duties of her office include auditing the finances of the state and local units of government, a task belonging to the State Board of Accounts.

The state auditor's actual responsibilities include balancing Indiana's checkbook, distributing local government funding, processing state payments, developing year-end reporting and paying state employee salaries.

"When our forefathers created the official position of auditor of state within the Indiana Constitution, they understood the importance of a balanced government," said Klutz, a Republican. "They created the treasurer of state to manage the cash and the auditor of state to issue warrants (checks) and to account and report on state operations."

"However, the term 'auditor' means something entirely different to people 200 years later," she added.

Klutz said her post is better described as a "comptroller," which in business generally is the executive in charge of overseeing accounting tasks and financial reporting.

Nineteen other states, including Illinois, already identify the person holding Klutz's role as their state comptroller, or state controller, and Klutz believes it's time Indiana join them in more accurately describing the position.

"The title change would allow the office to have a more appropriate title that aligns with the services we provide," Klutz said.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb supports Klutz's request to change her title to state comptroller from state auditor.

Last month, the Republican-controlled House voted 66-29 to approve the legislative language required to implement the title change as part of the proposed two-year state budget in House Bill 1001.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to likewise include the state comptroller provision when it approves its version of the state budget in mid-April.

If enacted into law, the term state comptroller would replace state auditor for all state business, contracts, business cards, stationery and other means of communication beginning July 1.

The proposal does not change the Indiana Constitution, so the state comptroller's official title would remain state auditor, just as Indiana's appointed secretary of education continues to hold the constitutional title of state superintendent of public instruction.

"Our request does not impact the state’s Constitution and will not change the functionality of the office," Klutz said. "The auditor's office will continue to have the same duties and responsibilities the office has had for more than 200 years."

Klutz is Indiana's 57th state auditor. She was reelected in November to a second and final four-year term.

At this time, the change to comptroller from auditor will not affect county auditors, even though their duties are similar to Klutz's.

