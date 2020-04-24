Indiana's top business organization endorses McDermott for U.S. House

HAMMOND — The political arm of the state's leading business organization is urging Northwest Indiana voters to elect Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to Congress.
The Congressional Action Committee of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said it's backing the five-term Democratic leader of Lake County's most populous city based on McDermott's "support of free enterprise issues and leadership for your community."
"(Our) mission is to aid in the election of Indiana candidates to the United States Congress whose legislative voting records and/or positions on business-related legislation will enhance our nation's commitment to a favorable business climate," said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber CEO.
McDermott said Friday he knew he did well during his endorsement interview with leaders of the business organization.
But he said it still was "unexpected" to get the group's endorsement.
"The Indiana Chamber of Commerce doesn't endorse Democrats very often, and if you are a Democrat to get endorsed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce you got to be a business-oriented Democrat — which I am," McDermott said.
"I'm very aware of what's going on with the economy and with jobs," he added. "I think having a business-oriented mayor in Washington, D.C. is going to be good for the country, and good for Northwest Indiana."
McDermott noted during his mayoral tenure he's attracted $900 million in economic development projects to Hammond, helped 6,000 students earn post-secondary credentials through the College Bound scholarship program, and overseen $300 million in road and bridge improvements.
Fourteen Democrats, including McDermott, and six Republicans are vying for their party's U.S. House nomination at the June 2 primary election.
The winners then face off in the Nov. 3 general election to determine who will succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as the Region's representative in Congress.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.