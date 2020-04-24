Indiana's top business organization endorses McDermott for U.S. House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — The political arm of the state's leading business organization is urging Northwest Indiana voters to elect Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to Congress.

The Congressional Action Committee of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said it's backing the five-term Democratic leader of Lake County's most populous city based on McDermott's "support of free enterprise issues and leadership for your community."

"(Our) mission is to aid in the election of Indiana candidates to the United States Congress whose legislative voting records and/or positions on business-related legislation will enhance our nation's commitment to a favorable business climate," said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber CEO.

McDermott said Friday he knew he did well during his endorsement interview with leaders of the business organization.

But he said it still was "unexpected" to get the group's endorsement.

"The Indiana Chamber of Commerce doesn't endorse Democrats very often, and if you are a Democrat to get endorsed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce you got to be a business-oriented Democrat — which I am," McDermott said.