Registered voters in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties can start casting ballots Oct. 10 for federal, state and local government candidates in the 2018 general election.
Lake County residents can go to any of 11 early voting sites: Lake County elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point; East Chicago’s county courthouse, 3711 Main St.; Gary’s Genesis Convention Center, Fifth and Broadway; Hammond’s county courthouse, 232 Russell St.; St. John Township assessor’s office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John; Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.; Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road; Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland; Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.; Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. Fourth St.; Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.
Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Crown Point office, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the other 10 locations Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Extended hours will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays in Crown Point, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the other locations.
Crown Point will have weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The other locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those same Saturdays.
Porter County has five early voting locations: Porter County Administration Building, Suite 102A, 155 Indiana Ave. Valparaiso; Chesterton Town Hall meeting room, 726 Broadway; North County Government Complex Rotunda, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage; Union Township Volunteer Fire Station 2, 267 North County Road 600 West; and the Hebron Community Center, 611 N Main St.
Porter County residents can vote 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as well as Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
LaPorte County has early voting at two locations inside the county courthouses at 813 Lincolnway, Suite 107, LaPorte, and 300 Washington St., Michigan City.
Voting hours are from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
All absentee voting ends noon Nov. 5.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6.