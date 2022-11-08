It's Election Day! Polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Election Day is here!

Indiana and Illinois citizens have the opportunity Tuesday to choose who will represent their interests in government at the federal, state and local level for the next two years, four years, or in some cases, six years.

Polling places across Northwest Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Region time. Polls in Illinois are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's the very last chance for registered voters to cast their ballot this year.

The offices up for election include one of Indiana's two U.S. Senate seats, the state's nine U.S. House seats, all 100 seats in the Indiana House, half of the 50-member Indiana Senate, Indiana secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and a host of local elected positions.

On the ballot in Illinois are governor and other statewide offices, one of the two U.S. Senate seats, 17 U.S. House seats, members of the state legislature, and numerous local positions.

Hoosiers can find their polling place, and see the list of candidates on their ballot, by accessing their voter registration record through the secretary of state's office online at IndianaVoters.com.

Illinois voters can find information at elections.il.gov.

"I encourage every registered voter to visit the polls and make their voice heard," Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said.

"Indiana is a national leader in running safe and secure elections. Hoosiers can cast their ballots with confidence thanks to the work of election administrators in each of Indiana's 92 counties," she added.

Local election results will be available online at nwi.com as they come in throughout the evening, as well as in Wednesday's edition of The Times.