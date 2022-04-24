It's youth versus experience in GOP primary for Indiana House District 11

Republican voters living in southern Lake and Porter counties, Newton County and northern Jasper County have a choice between youth and experience in the contest for the GOP nomination in Indiana House District 11.

Pierce Fischer, 22, of Wheatfield, is hoping Republicans opt for youth when they cast their ballot in the May 3 primary election.

Fischer said he doesn't see anyone in government representing people his age. He said Indiana having a legislative body with an average age more than twice as old as him means a significant number of younger Hoosiers, and their concerns, aren't being effectively represented at the Statehouse.

"I can help bring people together and bridge a gap that is much needed in modern politics. I have the ability to talk to people of all beliefs, respectfully, and the ability to compromise, which is severely lacking in our government today," Fischer said.

Specifically, Fischer's goals include promoting transparency, accountability and liberty by mandating improved disclosure of government spending, imposing strict accountability for financial malfeasance and protecting all the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Our legislature currently demonizes all opposition instead of working with them to provide solutions for everyone. What works in one town may not work in another, and we need to do all we can to make sure everyone is helped by legislation," Fischer said.

"I can also help create a link between older generations and my own, which would help young people get and stay involved in politics."

Voters more interested in experience might prefer to send 79-year-old state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, back to the Indiana House for a fifth two-year term.

Aylesworth has been a consistently reliable backer of the GOP agenda at the Statehouse. This year, for example, he voted to ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams at Indiana schools, supported legislation to end the COVID-19 public health emergency and endorsed a plan to gradually reduce the state's income tax rate over the next few years.

At the same time, he broke from Republican orthodoxy by voting against a new law that was strongly opposed by Indiana police agencies because it authorizes nearly anyone age 18 and up to carry a handgun in public without needing to obtain a state license.

Aylesworth also has spearheaded efforts to rehabilitate Indiana's comparatively dilapidated highway rest areas, expand public recognition of Hoosier military veterans and hold local elected officials accountable if they fail to do their jobs.

In addition to his service at the Statehouse, Aylesworth is a former member of the Porter County Board of Commissioners and Porter County Council, former chairman of the Porter County Republican Party, and a former regional director for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The third Republican candidate in the race, Andrew Boersma, of Wheatfield, also has significant experience in local government and local business.

He is a licensed funeral director and a three-term elected coroner for Jasper County. He's also a former member of the Wheatfield Township Board and a variety of community organizations.

Boersma said he has excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to consider all sides of every issue. He said that if elected, he plans to represent the district with honesty and common sense in the House.

"I believe that if you give 100% to every task that's set before you, it will make you a better person. I also believe in the philosophy that hard work will get you ahead in this world. It will give you pride, self-satisfaction and self-esteem," Boersma said.

The winner of the Republican primary is likely to be elected to the House at the Nov. 8 general election as there currently is no Democratic candidate on the ballot.

