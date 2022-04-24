It's youth versus experience in GOP primary for Indiana House District 11

Republican voters living in southern Lake and Porter counties, Newton County and northern Jasper County have a choice between youth and experience in the contest for the GOP nomination in Indiana House District 11.
Pierce Fischer, 22, of Wheatfield, is hoping Republicans opt for youth when they cast their ballot in the May 3 primary election.
Fischer said he doesn't see anyone in government representing people his age. He said Indiana having a legislative body with an average age more than twice as old as him means a significant number of younger Hoosiers, and their concerns, aren't being effectively represented at the Statehouse.
"I can help bring people together and bridge a gap that is much needed in modern politics. I have the ability to talk to people of all beliefs, respectfully, and the ability to compromise, which is severely lacking in our government today," Fischer said.
Specifically, Fischer's goals include promoting transparency, accountability and liberty by mandating improved disclosure of government spending, imposing strict accountability for financial malfeasance and protecting all the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
"Our legislature currently demonizes all opposition instead of working with them to provide solutions for everyone. What works in one town may not work in another, and we need to do all we can to make sure everyone is helped by legislation," Fischer said.
"I can also help create a link between older generations and my own, which would help young people get and stay involved in politics."
Voters more interested in experience might prefer to send 79-year-old state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, back to the Indiana House for a fifth two-year term.
Aylesworth has been a consistently reliable backer of the GOP agenda at the Statehouse. This year, for example, he voted to ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams at Indiana schools, supported legislation to end the COVID-19 public health emergency and endorsed a plan to gradually reduce the state's income tax rate over the next few years.
At the same time, he broke from Republican orthodoxy by voting against a new law that was strongly opposed by Indiana police agencies because it authorizes nearly anyone age 18 and up to carry a handgun in public without needing to obtain a state license.
Aylesworth also has spearheaded efforts to rehabilitate Indiana's comparatively dilapidated highway rest areas, expand public recognition of Hoosier military veterans and hold local elected officials accountable if they fail to do their jobs.
In addition to his service at the Statehouse, Aylesworth is a former member of the Porter County Board of Commissioners and Porter County Council, former chairman of the Porter County Republican Party, and a former regional director for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The third Republican candidate in the race, Andrew Boersma, of Wheatfield, also has significant experience in local government and local business.
He is a licensed funeral director and a three-term elected coroner for Jasper County. He's also a former member of the Wheatfield Township Board and a variety of community organizations.
Boersma said he has excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to consider all sides of every issue. He said that if elected, he plans to represent the district with honesty and common sense in the House.
"I believe that if you give 100% to every task that's set before you, it will make you a better person. I also believe in the philosophy that hard work will get you ahead in this world. It will give you pride, self-satisfaction and self-esteem," Boersma said.
The winner of the Republican primary is likely to be elected to the House at the Nov. 8 general election as there currently is no Democratic candidate on the ballot.
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
The Porter County Jail, built in 1871 and first used for housing prisoners in 1872, is 150 years old. Next year, its history will be told by Porter County Museum staff.
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
Asa Kerr, collections manager at the Porter County Museum, stands outside the 1860 sheriff's residence and the 1871 jail built as an addition to the residence.
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands by a cellblock at the old Porter County Jail that wasn't part of the original design. That second floor was added in the 1940s during a major renovation.
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands in the doorway of a solitary confinement cell at the old Porter County Jail.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, walks down a dark corridor once used by guards at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, holds a newspaper account of a student's design of the Porter County flag used today.
The walls and windows at the 1871 Porter County Jail could use some work.
"Bloody" handprints date back to the 1970s, when the old Porter County Jail was used for a haunted house, Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour believes.
Bars block the windows at the old Porter County Jail.
The old Porter County Jail was built to look like a fortress, but that doesn't mean it was escape-proof.
This wall creates a courtyard at the old Porter County Jail. Porter County Museum staff believe the wall was built to make it harder for contraband to be hauled up to the windows.
Rumors of a tunnel for transporting prisoners from the old Porter County Jail persist, but no such tunnel has been found.
The 1871 Porter County Jail was deemed unsuitable and obsolete long before the 1973 jail at 157 Franklin St. was built. This newspaper is from Nov. 19, 1938.
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Old newspapers, artwork and other materials are stored where prisoners once served time at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
A lock and chain hang from a cell door at the old Porter County Jail.
A broken window at the old Porter County Jail looks out onto Franklin Street in downtown Valparaiso.
Steps lead past basement windows at the 1860 sheriff's residence, offering evidence that the jail was built after the house to which it is attached.
A birdhouse that looks like the 1860 sheriff's residence is mounted outside the old Porter County Jail.
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour holds the key to a cellblock door at the old Porter County Jail.
Cement blocks seal an underground passageway at the old Porter County Jail.
The cornerstone to the 1871 Porter County Jail is illegible now, but the text was copied before it faded, so museum staff can say what it originally said.
Porter County residents wanted to be on this side of the door with an elaborate lock, not inside the jail cell.
