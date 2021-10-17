Jasper County leader running for open Indiana House seat

RENSSELAER — The longtime leader of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners is hoping next year to take his commitment to community service and good government a little further south down Interstate 65.

Kendell Culp, a Rensselaer Republican, recently announced he's running in the open-seat race to represent the new District 16 in the Indiana House.

Culp, a farmer, has served for the past 15 years as leader of the executive branch of Jasper County, which is located immediately south of Porter County.

He's also vice president of the Indiana Farm Bureau, director of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, and a former Rensselaer school board member.

If elected to the House, Culp said his goals would include taking steps to reverse the population declines seen in most rural Indiana counties by advancing policies that attract and retain families, along with a productive local work force.

"One of my priorities is to ensure that each rural community, and county, is positioned to grow and be sustainable," Culp said.

Culp also touted his experience as a local elected official and a former school board member as an advantage when it comes to working at the Statehouse with Indiana's balanced budget and its largest spending category: education.