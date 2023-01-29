Job opportunities abound in May 2 primary election

There is still plenty of room on the May 2 primary ballots in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties for last-minutes candidates.

More than 50 of those public offices are being contested by two or more candidates for their party’s nomination to run in the general election this fall.

But as of Friday, there are four times as many offices where only one candidate or, in many cases, no one is putting their name in front of voters.

The filing deadline is noon Feb. 3.

Several dozen Democrats and Republicans joined Northwest Indiana’s crowd of primary-election candidates last week, bringing the total to nearly 300 running for mayor, clerk-treasurer and municipal councils.

Lake County

Those who filed last week for municipal executive offices include Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, a Democrat, who is running for re-election. Travis Francis, a Republican, filed to run for East Chicago mayor. Pat Alexander, a Republican, filed to run as clerk-treasurer for the city of Lake Station.

Porter County

Democrats Terri Clark and Elizabeth (Turzai) Modesto are running for clerk-treasurer of Portage. Kouts Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Tribble is running for re-election, as is Burns Harbor Clerk-Treasurer Jane Jordan.

LaPorte County

Among the recent candidate filings:

Republican Tracy Williams is running for clerk-treasurer of Westville. Trail Creek Clerk-Treasurer Joshleen Denham, a Democrat, is running for re-election.

Mike Walker is running for Michigan City mayor on the Libertarian Party ticket. Democrat Ron Meer hopes to return to office as Michigan City mayor. Meer previously served eight years as mayor there.