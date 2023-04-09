PORTAGE — Former Mayor John Cannon faces a challenge from Austin Bonta in the Republican mayoral primary.

Cannon, who served as mayor for nine months in 2019 after the felony conviction of then-Mayor James Snyder, stressed his experience. Cannon had served on the City Council since 2012, the only Republican on the council, and was council president before he became mayor.

If Bonta is elected in November, he would tie Snyder as the youngest mayor in the city’s short history, he said.

Bonta stressed his service on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Development Review Committee and the Fire Merit Board. “It’s given me a front-row seat on how our city has run, and it’s given me a front-row seat on deciding how it can be run better,” he said.

Cannon said operations at City Hall is due for a refresh, citing his shock at finding a typewriter still being used at City Hall in 2019. That’s when he brought an information technology firm in, funding the effort through cable TV revenues.

Creating a sanitary district that could extend all the way to Ind. 149 and Ind. 130 could give the city a say on the Willowcreek Road extension plan and generate revenue for the city, he said.

Extending Willowcreek would have an impact on Union Township. Bonta doesn’t want Union Township to become another Winfield and suggested an “extraterritorial planning area” in which the city and county cooperate on zoning two miles outside the city limits.

Bonta wants the city to update its master plan. “We are now three plans behind,” he said, on the theory that the 15-year-old plan should have been updated every five years.

Property tax revenues from businesses are more lucrative than from residences. Houses also require more government services, he said. “We need to go past the bedroom community and focus on business. Our business base has not kept pace with the city.”

Cannon wants to take a harder look at the city’s west side. The Central Avenue West project was begun when he was in office, he said.

“The west side has been neglected by our city, all the administrations, for a long time,” he said. “The east side, I guess you guys are doing pretty well.”

The open-air pavilion near Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk was redeveloped during the Snyder administration for use as a park rental facility for family reunions and similar events. However, the pavilion is grossly underutilized. The Redevelopment Commission is considering a plan to turn it into a maker space.

Cannon said he wanted it to become an Amtrak station. “We were close in 2019 to having that signed,” he said, but talks ended when he lost the mayoral election.

Too much land is owned by the Redevelopment Commission, he said: “We need to get that on the tax rolls.” The commission is using a commercial real estate agent to market the property.

Bonta said the city needs an urban-forest ordinance to maintain the city’s character as the city develops. He also wants to build up the historical communities — Garyton, Crisman and McCool — that were merged when Portage became a town in 1959. The new downtown needs attention, too.

Cannon opposed using $300,000 in city money to develop a library garden where the old police station was.