Jorgensen planning to run through the tape at Lake County Council

CROWN POINT — Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, won't be putting his feet up and taking it easy after failing to win the Republican nomination for a second term in last week's primary election.

"I've got seven months-plus to go, and I've got work to do," Jorgensen said Tuesday following the regular monthly meeting of the Lake County Council.

Jorgensen was defeated by Cedar Lake Town Council President Randy Niemeyer in the Republican primary for Council District 7, which roughly comprises the lightly populated southern half of Lake County.

In a Facebook post the day after the election, Jorgensen congratulated Niemeyer on his victory and pledged to help him transition into his new role — assuming Niemeyer prevails at the Nov. 8 general election over Michael Jacobi, of Winfield, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

"While a loss stings, I am still committed to the people of south county and will continue to serve them until the end of my term," Jorgensen said.

Specifically, Jorgensen said he's focused on finalizing the distribution of a portion of Lake County's federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to proposed sanitary sewer projects in Crown Point and Lowell and possibly looking at providing some assistance to St. John.

"That'll be busy enough, not to mention the budget is coming up. That takes up a heck of a lot of time," Jorgensen said.

Crafting an annual spending plan is the primary duty of the seven-member Lake County Council.

Council members meet frequently with other county elected officials and department leaders throughout the second half of the year to learn and evaluate their financial needs prior to deciding which spending items make it into the budget.

As for his political future, Jorgensen isn't quite sure what's next. Cities and towns across the Region, including St. John, will elect most of their council members next year.

"I'm just moving forward," Jorgensen said. "We'll see where I go from here."

Lake County Councilman Al Menchaca, D-Gary, also was defeated last week in the Democratic primary for Council District 2 by Gary Common Councilman Clorius Lay.

Menchaca did not attend Tuesday's county council meeting.

The council next year actually will have at least three new members since Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, opted against a reelection bid and instead won the Republican nomination for Indiana Senate District 1.

