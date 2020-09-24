Judge strikes down restrictions on extending voting hours due to polling place problems

Don't disenfranchise voters

Moreover, Young said another provision in the law authorizing a judge to extend voting hours only if a polling place was physically closed ignores the myriad other things that can go wrong on Election Day that also might disenfranchise voters, such as running out of paper ballots or a loss of power that shuts down electronic voting machines.

"Alternative methods of voting are unavailable to a voter who decides to vote on Election Day," Young said.

"A voter who arrives at her polling location only to be told she cannot vote at that time may never have her voice heard in that election if she cannot be back in line before 6:00 p.m. And once the election occurs, there can be no do-over and no redress. The injury to these voters is real and completely irreparable if nothing is done to enjoin this law."

In his 20-page ruling, Young rejected the attorney general's argument defending the statute that the restrictions are needed to protect the integrity of the election, promote fair elections and avoid voter confusion.