Judge strikes down restrictions on extending voting hours due to polling place problems

Any Hoosier voter once again has the ability to request a judge extend voting hours on Election Day if there are polling place problems that require the extraordinary remedy.
A federal judge in Indianapolis has halted enforcement of a 2019 state law that barred anyone other than a unanimous county election board from requesting judicial approval to keep the polls open beyond the statutory 6 p.m. closing time — the earliest in the nation.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young, appointed in 1998 by Democratic President Bill Clinton, agreed with Common Cause Indiana, a nonpartisan public interest group, that the challenged portions of Senate Enrolled Act 560 unconstitutionally burden the right to vote.
Specifically, Young said limiting the opportunity to seek extended polling place hours solely to county election boards forces individual voters to navigate a maze of procedural and logistical hurdles — with their right to vote at stake — if they encounter problems at the polls.
He noted the burden is even greater for voters in Lake and Porter counties because they are obligated to find and convince five election board members, instead of three as in most Indiana counties, of the need to immediately file a lawsuit seeking to extend voting hours.
Don't disenfranchise voters
Moreover, Young said another provision in the law authorizing a judge to extend voting hours only if a polling place was physically closed ignores the myriad other things that can go wrong on Election Day that also might disenfranchise voters, such as running out of paper ballots or a loss of power that shuts down electronic voting machines.
"Alternative methods of voting are unavailable to a voter who decides to vote on Election Day," Young said.
"A voter who arrives at her polling location only to be told she cannot vote at that time may never have her voice heard in that election if she cannot be back in line before 6:00 p.m. And once the election occurs, there can be no do-over and no redress. The injury to these voters is real and completely irreparable if nothing is done to enjoin this law."
In his 20-page ruling, Young rejected the attorney general's argument defending the statute that the restrictions are needed to protect the integrity of the election, promote fair elections and avoid voter confusion.
"The state may not simply invoke the phrase 'election integrity' without further explanation," Young said. "While avoiding voter confusion is a laudable goal, the answer is not to burden the right to vote by making it more difficult for a voter to obtain relief when faced with disenfranchising conditions."
Julia Vaughn, policy director at Common Cause Indiana, said the organization is "extremely pleased with this decision," and relieved Hoosier voters will not be blocked from seeking legal redress if they face obstacles casting their ballots on Nov. 3.
"Hoosiers must never be denied the ability to exercise their right to vote," Vaughn said.
Common Cause v. Lawson ruling of U.S. District Court
