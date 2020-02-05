Just one candidate remains for Indiana's Democratic gubernatorial nomination

Dr. Woody Myers is poised to become the Democratic nominee for Indiana governor after the only other candidate still in the race dropped out Wednesday.

Indianapolis businessman Josh Owens said he had enough support to qualify for the May 5 primary election ballot.

But he's choosing instead to end his campaign to avoid forcing Hoosier Democrats to take sides in a potentially divisive contest.

"I've had many discussions with Dr. Woody Myers about the future of Indiana and the desperate need for new leadership in the governor's office," said Owens, the first openly LGBTQ candidate for governor.

"Dr. Myers has the experience, the background and the vision for success that Indiana deserves. I am proud to be supporting him as he takes our fight into the November election."

Myers, who led the State Department of Health from 1985 to 1990, said he welcomed Owens' withdrawal and endorsement "so that we can all focus on bringing new leadership to the governor's office to create solutions to benefit every Hoosier."

Even without a primary opponent, Myers likely will struggle to mount a credible campaign against Gov. Eric Holcomb.