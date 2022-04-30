Katona has party leaders' support in bid for Lake auditor

CROWN POINT — Voters have a stark choice this spring in picking the next Lake County auditor to oversee $1.3 billion in public funds.

Peggy Holinga Katona, a veteran financial administrator, hopes to reclaim an office she held from 2006 through 2014.

The other candidate, lawyer Eduardo Fontanez, has a history of professional indiscretions and a recent personal bankruptcy.

Lake County Democratic Chairman James Wieser, who supports Katona, has shed his typically neutral position to express serious concerns over Fontanez’s presence on the ballot.

“He has a convicted felon, (Robert) Bobby Cantrell, as his campaign manager," Wieser said.

Cantrell, a former educator and East Chicago basketball hero, was convicted in 2008 of using his political influence to steer public contracts for substance abuse counseling to a private firm, for which he was a consultant, in exchange for cash kickbacks.

Fontanez referred to Cantrell only as a political supporter.

“I have my supporters just like any candidate,” he said.

Wieser also said of Fontanez, “His bankruptcy means no one will bond him, so I don’t know how he could hold office without a bond.”

State law requires public officials who administer public funds to post a bond, of up to $300,000, to protect the county from future liability occasioned by the official’s wrongful or negligent actions and to safeguard the integrity of public funds.

Fontanez, a Hammond attorney who has practiced law since 2002, said he is running to straighten out an auditor’s office frequently criticized by the Indiana State Board of Accounts for systematic fiscal deficiencies.

He cited a 2015 state audit that found multiple errors committed by county government bookkeepers, fiscal officers and billing clerks.

Katona counters that Fontanez understands little of the job he is running for and that the county’s finances are sound.

She said the deficiencies referenced in the past state audit were minor discrepancies like those in the account books of any government agency containing tens of thousands of fiscal transactions.

She said she is currently working on the installation of a $5 million Oracle electronic financial information network that will resolve a number of issues cited in past state audits.

Katona said Fontanez has little room to criticize her work given his personal bankruptcy and ethical lapses as an attorney.

Fontanez had to seek relief through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court two years ago from dozens of creditors after amassing more than $454,000 in medical and credit card bills, delinquent taxes and other debt. Court records indicate that Fontanez is still in the midst of repaying his liabilities and that the court has ordered him to complete an instruction court in personal finance.

The Indiana Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Fontanez in January 2016 for failing to competently represent a client in a timely manner or keep the client informed.

Fontanez said at the time he was distracted by a child custody dispute in his own family.

Only months later in 2016, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Fontanez’s law license for six months for failing to keep accurate business records and commingling his personal funds with that of his clients in a trust fund that should have been solely dedicated to his clients’ money.

Fontanez said those were isolated indiscretions that shouldn’t be held against him now.

Fontanez said Katona and her family have been monopolizing public office for decades.

“It’s time for a change,” he said.

Katona’s father, Andrew Holinga, served as county treasurer in the mid and late 1970s. Irene Holinga, his wife and Katona’s mother, then served 17 years as county treasurer.

Irene Holinga employed her daughter, Katona, as her deputy treasurer in the 1990s.

Katona then won election as county treasurer and later as county auditor in her own right between 1998 and this year. Irene Holinga remained on the office payroll until two years ago.

Katona has been a favorite of voters, with six election victories and no losses since 1998.

She said she currently is being endorsed by Democratic precinct organizations in Schererville, St. John, Dyer, Hobart and Lake Station and Gary as well as by area unions and the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

