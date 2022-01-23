 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake candidates continue to file for May primary
Lake candidates continue to file for May primary

010622-nws-candidates 3.jpg

Candidates file to run in the May 3 primary election Jan. 5 at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

 Connor Burge, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — Eight men and women filed this past week as candidates for the May 3 Democratic Party (D) and Republican Party (R) primaries for Lake County, township and municipal public offices.



Township officials seeking reelection

John R. Jurs, R, Eagle Creek Township Board 

Richard J. Novak, D, North Township Board 

Candidates running for county, township and municipal offices

Pete Lindemulde, R, for Lake County Council, 4th District

Ronald White, D, for Calumet Township Board

Mary A. Canty-Reedus, D, for Calumet Township Board

Canty-Reedus withdrew as a candidate for Calumet Township trustee.

Jason Tharp, D, for North Township Board

Janice Orlich, D, for Ross Township Board

Mary K. Tim, R, for Dyer Town Council, 2nd Ward

