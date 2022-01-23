Lake candidates continue to file for May primary

CROWN POINT — Eight men and women filed this past week as candidates for the May 3 Democratic Party (D) and Republican Party (R) primaries for Lake County, township and municipal public offices.
Township officials seeking reelection
John R. Jurs, R, Eagle Creek Township Board
Richard J. Novak, D, North Township Board
Candidates running for county, township and municipal offices
Pete Lindemulde, R, for Lake County Council, 4th District
Ronald White, D, for Calumet Township Board
Mary A. Canty-Reedus, D, for Calumet Township Board
Canty-Reedus withdrew as a candidate for Calumet Township trustee.
Jason Tharp, D, for North Township Board
Janice Orlich, D, for Ross Township Board
Mary K. Tim, R, for Dyer Town Council, 2nd Ward
