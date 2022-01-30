 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake candidates keep filing for May 3 primary

CROWN POINT — Some 13 men and women filed last week as candidates in Lake County’s May 3 Democratic Party and Republican Party primary elections.

County, township and municipal officials running for reelection:

James “Coach” Piggee, D, Calumet Township Board

Daren L. Washington, D, Calumet Township Board

Judith Ann Mathias, R, Cedar Creek Township Board 

Bill Babjack, R, Center Township Board 

Bruce McNeill, R, Eagle Creek Township Board 

Cedar Lake Town Councilman Robert H. “Bob” Carnahan, R-1st Ward

Other candidates:

Sondra Ford, D, for Calumet Township Assessor

Robert L. Buggs Sr., D, for Calumet Township Board

Deborah Mandich-Nowland, D, for Center Township Board

Jose “Joe” Menchaca, D, for Center Township Board

Hector Espinoza, D, for Center Township Board

Sabine Miller, R, for Ross Township Board

Mark Lash, D, for Winfield Township Board

