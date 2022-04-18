Lake County Council contest features two Republicans vying to represent south county

A familiar name to generations of south Lake County voters is challenging an incumbent Lake County councilman who says he's spent the past four years "fighting for south county."

Cedar Lake Town Council President Randy Niemeyer — whose cousin, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and uncle, the late Ernie Niemeyer, both represented Lake County Council District 7 — is vying for the Republican nomination against first-term Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, vice president of the county's financial governing body.

Niemeyer said he was inspired to follow in the footsteps of his family members and seek a seat on the county council because of the ongoing "ridiculous power struggle" over purchasing authority between the county council and the county commissioners, including a lawsuit now pending at the Indiana Court of Appeals that he said initially was instigated by Jorgensen.

"This attempt to usurp the normal checks and balances of county government effectively disenfranchises all of us who reside and pay taxes in the 7th District of Lake County," Niemeyer said.

Niemeyer said that if he defeats Jorgensen in the May 3 GOP primary, and prevails in November over Michael Jacobi, of Crown Point, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, he plans to focus on making Lake County government more accessible by broadcasting meetings and other events and more consistently updating the county's website.

He also is pledging to implement zero-based budgeting principles to ensure that during times of economic uncertainty, the county can properly maintain and grow essential services while reducing the burden on taxpayers.

"I have 14 years of successful local government experience in which my community grew while tax rates dropped, services and infrastructure improved and home values increased," Niemeyer said.

"I have spent my entire life in the 7th District and will not forget that I serve the people of the district first and not the government contractors and special interests which have been the priority of my opponent and so many Lake County politicians for generations."

The 45-year-old CEO of Niemeyer Milk Transfer Inc. said his experiences as a "family man, small business owner and public servant" ensure he can properly represent the values of the district, which includes the southern ends of St. John and Crown Point, all of Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield, and the remainder of south county.

"I will never be owned by any people or groups. The person you see in a public meeting is the same person you will see at the local grocery store. I will post my cell phone number publicly and always make myself available for the people I represent," Niemeyer said.

"I will not influence directly or indirectly the appointment or employment of any immediate family members by Lake County government while I serve. You never have to wonder where my loyalties lie."

Jorgensen, meanwhile, said he's running for a second four-year term on the county council because he still has unfinished business on behalf of south county.

"Anyone in public service can tell you that a single term is usually insufficient to accomplish the job you set out to do," Jorgensen said. "There are tremendous opportunities coming Lake County’s way, and I want to ensure that south county receives its fair share — like I did for Crown Point and Lowell with American Rescue Plan Act (funding)."

In addition to securing federal funds for sewer improvements, Jorgensen said he's helped ensure that Lake County has a balanced budget with a surplus every year, freed up unused funds from prior budgets for future use, opposed all new taxes and tax hikes, halted a proposed face mask mandate in county schools and led the repeal of target shooting restrictions in unincorporated areas of the county.

Jorgensen also said he's promoted transparency in government by maintaining and improving remote access services begun amid the COVID-19 pandemic, combated tax fraud and ensured safe public works projects through the use of responsible bidder ordinances and project labor agreements, and kept the sheriff's department properly equipped within its own budget.

"It takes time to build relationships and trust amongst your colleagues and departments — years actually," Jorgensen said. "I currently have earned that trust and built the relationships that make me the most effective candidate for south county."

"That is the tremendous benefit of being a successful incumbent. I have a proven track record of getting things done for south county."

If reelected, the 49-year-old attorney and former president of the St. John Town Council said his goal is to get Lake County in a sufficiently secure financial position where it could possibly reduce its 1.5% income tax rate or return a portion of its revenue to county taxpayers.

"I am a conservative. My goals as both a town official and county official are, and have always been, fiscal responsibility, limited government, responsible growth and skilled labor. I want to continue to advance these goals in Lake County," Jorgensen said.

