Lake County councilman eyeing Indiana Senate bid

CROWN POINT — Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, absolutely loves serving on the financial governing body for the state's second-most populous county.
The three-term councilman believes the seven-member panel has done some great things since he joined in 2010 to shore up the county's finances and prudently invest taxpayer dollars in services, programs and equipment that benefit Lake County residents.
"It has been a great opportunity and experience for me," Dernulc said. "These folks are my friends and we trust each other. We don't agree, sometimes. But more times we do. And I know, by and large, everybody is looking out for what's best for our county."
But Dernulc, who also leads the Lake County Republican Party, admitted Thursday he's considering — just considering, for now — leaving the county council behind for a chance at serving in the Indiana Senate.
The new legislative district maps adopted last week by the Republican-controlled General Assembly combined state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, in Senate District 2, and created an open seat in the new Senate District 1 that includes Dernulc's hometown of Highland, along with Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, and southwestern Merrillville.
Dernulc said he's already been asked by many people to consider running in the new district, and he acknowledged that he's taking those suggestions seriously and talking over what going to Indianapolis might mean to his family, friends, and political allies.
"We'll see what happens," Dernulc said. "I am really considering it. I have not made a decision."
At the same time, Dernulc is confident if he does run for the Senate, he could make a real difference for the Region and the state by bringing to the Statehouse first-hand experience in municipal and county government "that I think is possibly lacking down there."
"When there is a (state) mandate it puts the burden on us, and we have to say, 'How the heck are we going to pay for it? How the heck are we going to do it?'" Dernulc said. "I might be a voice that can tamp a little of that down."
If elected, Dernulc also would be part of the Republican supermajority in the Senate and able to directly advocate for Lake County issues among the GOP legislators who control policy outcomes, instead of from the outside as the Region's Democratic state senators often must do.
"I think I might be able to add some value to our county, and that's the one thing I want to do," Dernulc said.
Dernulc still has a few months to think over his decision since Indiana candidates can't even begin filing to run for office next year until Jan. 5. The filing deadline for the 2022 primary election is Feb. 4, according to the Indiana Election Division.
The 1st Senate District race is likely to attract additional Republican and Democratic candidates, since state legislative contests without an incumbent on the ballot generally are rare in Northwest Indiana and across the state.