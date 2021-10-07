Lake County councilman eyeing Indiana Senate bid

"We'll see what happens," Dernulc said. "I am really considering it. I have not made a decision."

At the same time, Dernulc is confident if he does run for the Senate, he could make a real difference for the Region and the state by bringing to the Statehouse first-hand experience in municipal and county government "that I think is possibly lacking down there."

"When there is a (state) mandate it puts the burden on us, and we have to say, 'How the heck are we going to pay for it? How the heck are we going to do it?'" Dernulc said. "I might be a voice that can tamp a little of that down."

If elected, Dernulc also would be part of the Republican supermajority in the Senate and able to directly advocate for Lake County issues among the GOP legislators who control policy outcomes, instead of from the outside as the Region's Democratic state senators often must do.

"I think I might be able to add some value to our county, and that's the one thing I want to do," Dernulc said.

Dernulc still has a few months to think over his decision since Indiana candidates can't even begin filing to run for office next year until Jan. 5. The filing deadline for the 2022 primary election is Feb. 4, according to the Indiana Election Division.