Lake County councilman launches Indiana Senate campaign

Dernulc said he expects plenty of potential candidates to take a look at the race and maybe even get on the ballot during the filing period that runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4.

That's likely to include fellow Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, who has made no secret of his interest in serving at the Statehouse.

Dernulc is confident, however, he's the best choice to represent the new district, and the interests of the Region generally, in a chamber where Republicans hold 39 of the 50 seats.

"I'm willing to work with people from wherever if there's a need for the state to pass some bills into law," he said.

Several Republican lawmakers representing Lake and Porter counties at the Statehouse agree Dernulc is well-qualified to join the Region's GOP legislative delegation.

Dernulc's nascent campaign already has been endorsed by state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; as well as state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and Hal Slager, R-Schererville.

"I am honored to have their support as I seek to join them in representing Lake County's interests in the Indiana Legislature," Dernulc said.