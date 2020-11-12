Lake County Election Board decides fate of final outstanding ballots

CROWN POINT — Lake County is prepared to certify its results from the Nov. 3 general election Monday after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration spent several hours Thursday deciding whether some 500 variously problematic ballots should be counted.

In the end, the five-member election board agreed to add about 100 provisional in-person and mail-in ballots to the 222,884 valid votes already tallied.

None changed the outcome of any election contests.

The accepted in-person ballots generally involved clerical errors at the state or county level that initially made it difficult for poll workers to conclusively match certain voters to their registration record, such as a first name recorded as a last name and vice versa.

As a result, poll workers directed those voters to cast a provisional paper ballot, instead of voting on the machine, and subsequent investigation by county election officials determined the voters were who they said they were.

The provisional ballots were sealed in individual envelopes until the Election Board accepted them as valid. The rejected ballots also remained sealed in their envelopes and never will be counted.