Lake County Election Board decides fate of final outstanding ballots

CROWN POINT — Lake County is prepared to certify its results from the Nov. 3 general election Monday after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration spent several hours Thursday deciding whether some 500 variously problematic ballots should be counted.
In the end, the five-member election board agreed to add about 100 provisional in-person and mail-in ballots to the 222,884 valid votes already tallied.
None changed the outcome of any election contests.
The accepted in-person ballots generally involved clerical errors at the state or county level that initially made it difficult for poll workers to conclusively match certain voters to their registration record, such as a first name recorded as a last name and vice versa.
As a result, poll workers directed those voters to cast a provisional paper ballot, instead of voting on the machine, and subsequent investigation by county election officials determined the voters were who they said they were.
The provisional ballots were sealed in individual envelopes until the Election Board accepted them as valid. The rejected ballots also remained sealed in their envelopes and never will be counted.
The bulk of the rejected provisional ballots came from people who voted in the wrong precinct, people who were not registered to vote, or people who sought to vote in Lake County despite being registered to vote elsewhere in Indiana.
There also was one person who attempted to vote in-person on Election Day after submitting a mail-in ballot, and three people who voted in-person at an early voting site who also tried to vote on Election Day.
The second ballot submitted by all four individuals was rejected by the Election Board and not counted in the election results.
Most of the mail-in ballots under review had a missing signature or a signature that did not appear to match the voter's registration record.
Unlike past years, when those ballots automatically were rejected, a recent federal court ruling required county election staff to contact voters with a signature issue and give them an opportunity to "cure" their ballot by submitting an affidavit explaining the discrepancy.
The board accepted most ballots with affidavits, which generally attributed signature changes to aging, a stroke, or sloppiness, and rejected mail-in ballots with signature problems from voters who did not make the effort to submit an affidavit.
