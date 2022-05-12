Lake County Election Board decides fate of remaining uncounted ballots

CROWN POINT — Lake County is prepared to certify its results from the May 3 primary election next week after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration spent more than an hour Thursday deciding whether some 100 variously problematic ballots should be counted.

In the end, the five-member election board agreed to add about three dozen provisional in-person and mail-in ballots to the 46,267 valid votes already tallied.

None changed the outcome of any election contests.

The accepted in-person ballots generally involved clerical errors at the state or county level that initially made it difficult for poll workers to conclusively match certain voters to their registration record, such as an incorrect birth date or a woman's maiden name used in place of a married name.

As a result, poll workers directed those voters to cast a provisional paper ballot, instead of voting on the machine, and subsequent investigation by county election officials determined the voters were who they said they were.

The provisional ballots were sealed in individual envelopes until the Election Board accepted them as valid. The rejected ballots also remained sealed in their envelopes and never will be counted.

The bulk of the rejected provisional ballots came from people who voted in the wrong precinct and people who were not registered to vote at all.

Most of the mail-in ballots under review had a missing signature or a signature that did not appear to match the voter's registration record.

Unlike past years, when those ballots automatically were rejected, a 2021 state law now requires county election staff to contact voters with a signature issue and give them an opportunity to "cure" their ballot by submitting an affidavit explaining the discrepancy.

The board accepted most ballots with affidavits, which generally attributed signature changes to aging, a stroke, or sloppiness, and rejected mail-in ballots with signature problems from voters who did not make the effort to submit an affidavit.

That outcome was not unanimous, however. The two Republican board members said election workers should conduct a third signature check, including opening the ballot envelope if necessary, rather than just accepting mail-in ballots with signature discrepancies so long as they have an accompanying affidavit.

The three Democratic board members agreed to accept the ballots. They said state law only requires an affidavit for the ballot to be valid and there's generally no reason to open the ballot envelope, since that potentially could publicly identify the voter and who he or she supported in the election — betraying the promise of a secret ballot.

