CROWN POINT — Candidate filing is underway for this year's municipal elections. The following is a list of candidates who have filed as of Monday in the various local communities.
Cedar Lake
Council 4th – Republican Ralph J. Miller
Council 7th – Republican Richard S. Sharpe
Crown Point
Clerk-Treasurer – Democrat Donna Arlene Catalano
Dyer
Council – Republican Robert "Bob" Starkey
Council 3rd – Republican Alan Brooks
Gary
Council 3rd – Democrat Mary Brown
City Judge – Democrat Deidre L. Monroe
Hammond
Mayor – Democrat Thomas M. McDermott Jr.
Council 1st – Democrat Mark Kalwinski
Council 5th District – Democrat Jayson H. Delgado
Highland
Council 3rd Ward – Democrat Dan Vassar
Hobart
Council 1st – Democrat Mark A. Kopil
Lake Station
Council 5th – Democrat Richard W. Long
Merrillville
Council 3rd – Democrat Jeff Minchuk