Lake candidate filings

 Bill Dolan bill.dolan@nwi.com, 219-933-4197

CROWN POINT — Candidate filing is underway for this year's municipal elections. The following is a list of candidates who have filed as of Monday in the various local communities.

Cedar Lake

Council 4th – Republican Ralph J. Miller

Council 7th – Republican Richard S. Sharpe

Crown Point

Clerk-Treasurer – Democrat Donna Arlene Catalano

Dyer

Council – Republican Robert "Bob" Starkey

Council 3rd – Republican Alan Brooks

Gary

Council  3rd – Democrat Mary Brown

City Judge – Democrat Deidre L. Monroe

Hammond

Mayor – Democrat Thomas M. McDermott Jr.

Council 1st – Democrat Mark Kalwinski

Council 5th District – Democrat Jayson H. Delgado

Highland

Council 3rd Ward – Democrat Dan Vassar

Hobart

Council 1st – Democrat Mark A. Kopil

Lake Station

Council 5th – Democrat Richard W. Long

Merrillville

Council 3rd – Democrat Jeff Minchuk

Lake County Reporter

Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.