Lake County finalizes voting sites for upcoming election

CROWN POINT — Lake County's voting sites for the Nov. 8 general election are set.

The county's Board of Elections and Voter Registration unanimously agreed Thursday to use all the same polling places where citizens cast their ballots in the May primary election, with one exception.

The sole change is Merrillville Precinct 5. St. Joan of Arc Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., no longer is available as a voting site because the building is in the process of being sold.

As a result, the new voting location for that precinct is Sts. Constantine and Helen Church Hall, 8000 Madison Ave., which also is a polling site for Merrillville Precinct 4.

Voters living in the affected precinct will be notified by mail of their new voting location. A sign also will be posted at the original voting site on Election Day directing voters to the new polling place, officials said.

All registered Indiana voters can find their voting site, see a list of candidates on their ballot and request a mail-in ballot, if eligible, by accessing their voter registration record online at IndianaVoters.com.

U.S. citizens age 18 and up who have lived in Indiana for at least 30 days and aren't yet registered to vote still can do so until Oct. 11 at the IndianaVoters.com website, or by visiting their county's elections office.

Early voting in Lake County begins Oct. 12 at 11 locations throughout the county.