Lake County planning early start for counting mail-in ballots

CROWN POINT — Lake County election officials are hoping if Hoosiers are prevented from getting complete primary election results on June 2, due to the record number of mail-in absentee ballots, it won't be because of them.

On Tuesday, the county's election board unanimously agreed to begin counting absentee ballots starting at 6 a.m. on Election Day, rather than holding the count until after the 12 p.m. deadline for absentee ballots to be received.

"We know we're going to have, obviously, this year, a large number of absentee ballots," said John Reed, a Republican attorney for the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. "I hope with the early start things will get done in a timely fashion."

Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson last week said she thinks "it's going to take two or three days" to get results because of the deluge of mail-in ballots and the anticipated shortage of people to process them, along with the need to follow COVID-19 spacing and safety guidelines in county election offices.

Hoosiers are not required at this election to have a specific reason for voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, and already more than 350,000 mail-in ballots have been returned statewide, Lawson said.