Lake County poised to certify results of Nov. 8 general election

CROWN POINT — The results of last week's general election in Lake County will soon be official.

The required signatures will be affixed Friday afternoon to the vote tallies in each race and then submitted to the Indiana Election Division for a final accounting and confirmation of the winners and losers.

The delay is required by state law to give individuals who submitted mail-in ballots with questioned or missing signatures, or who voted an in-person provisional ballot because of lack of identification or another reason, time to correct the issue with their ballot.

The bipartisan Lake County Election Board decided Thursday whether to count those ballots. There were fewer than 400 problem ballots reviewed by the board out of more than 136,000 ballots cast in the county.

Whether counted or discarded, none of the scrutinized ballots, which remained sealed in envelopes while under review, had the potential to change the outcome of any race this year.

The election board identified 318 mail-in ballots received by 6 p.m. Election Day with voter signatures that either were missing or did not sufficiently match the signature on file from the absentee ballot application or previous elections.

In each case, the voter was given an opportunity to submit an affidavit, under oath, acknowledging that they omitted their signature from their absentee ballot or explaining the reason for the signature mismatch, which typically is health, age or sloppiness.

Of the 137 affidavits received, 133 were deemed valid by the election board. Those ballots were counted.

The 181 voters who did not submit an affidavit, and those with rejected affidavits, did not have their ballots included in the final results.

Of the 66 provisional ballots, 40 were rejected because the voter was found ineligible to vote in Lake County for a variety of reasons, including never registering to vote, reregistering in another county or failing to reregister after serving time in prison.

Three provisional ballots remain in limbo because state law sets a deadline of noon Friday for voters who did not provide appropriate identification at their polling place to present a photo ID at the county election office and still have their ballot counted.

The election board also announced the vote tallies in the 1st District U.S. House race between U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green will grow by one vote for each candidate because they each received a write-in vote, even though Mrvan and Green were listed on the ballot as their political party's nominee.