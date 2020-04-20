Lake County sheriff endorses McDermott for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez specifically credited the endorsement of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. for helping Martinez win the election in 2018 as the county's chief law enforcement officer.

Now Martinez is returning the favor.

The sheriff is urging voters in Lake County, and throughout Northwest Indiana, to vote for McDermott to represent the Region in the U.S. House at the June 2 Democratic primary election.

"I have worked closely with Mayor Tom as the Lake County sheriff, and I am confident that he is the only candidate with a proven track record," Martinez said. "Unlike other candidates in this race, Tom does more than just talk — he has the accomplishments to prove it."

In particular, Martinez said McDermott "always prioritized public safety and has strongly supported first responders."

"He has given his front-line officers tools like license plate readers and body cameras to help them do their jobs, fight crime and keep them safe."