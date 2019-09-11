CROWN POINT — Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. is running next year for a second term overseeing stormwater management and drainage across the 501 square miles that comprise Indiana's second-most populous county.
The Democrat, who is a trained civil engineer and attorney, told party leaders, local elected officials and union representatives Tuesday night he wants to continue in the county office that he won without opposition at the 2016 general election.
"I am honored to have the support of so many in our party, and I promise to continue to work hard, save taxpayer money and professionally manage millions of dollars of stormwater improvements if I am lucky enough to win another term," Emerson said.
Emerson also plans to focus on completing drainage projects, Geographic Information System mapping and making water quality improvements if re-elected next year.
In connection with his county duties, Emerson serves as chairman of the Environmental Management Policy Committee at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, and recently was appointed to represent Lake County on the state's new Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Committee.
Emerson originally was elected surveyor in 2014 by Lake County Democratic precinct committeemen after six-term Surveyor George Van Til resigned just before pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges relating to Van Til ordering surveyor's office employees to engage in political campaign work on county government time.