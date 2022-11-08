Lake County turnout high, with lines at some precincts

LAKE COUNTY — A line stretched out the door of the Clark Elementary School gymnasium in St. John where residents of the booming Gates of St. John subdivision waited to vote.

Turnout was high across Lake County on Election Day Tuesday.

"It's been very high turnout," said Debra Link, inspector of Schererville Precinct 7 at the Schererville Town Hall. "We had 26 people waiting at 6 a.m."

A steady stream of voters continued to trickle in all morning.

"We get a lunch rush," she said. "I sincerely expect when people get out of work we're going to have another line."

It was not quite as high as the turnout during the last presidential election, she said.

"Turnout during the last presidential election was insane," she said.

Jeff Kuhn, inspector of Schererville Precinct 6 at Schererville Town Hall, said the election was going smoothly. He said there had been a question of whether poll workers might face harassment but that everyone was civil.

"There have been no disruptions," he said. "This turnout has been high for a midterm but it hasn't been crazy."

Alex Gorman, inspector of Schererville Precinct 9, said poll workers had been bracing for high turnout.

"We had a lot of people early when we opened at 6 a.m. and it's been pretty steady since then," he said.

The only common issue faced at Schererville Town Hall is that people who early-voted there in past years but that didn't live in one of the precincts that vote there on Election Day came in and had to be directed to other polling sites.

"We've probably had one in five who are actually not here and at another polling place," Gorman said. "But we can tell them exactly where they need to go, which helps. They don't have to look it up on their own."

About 75 people lined up outside the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point before polls opened, Inspector Thomas Mariola said.

"Each district has been busy and constant," he said. "It's been pretty good. People have been in and out all day, which is a good thing."

Inspector Rick Gosser, who wore a homemade Inspector Gadget hat, said turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point was higher than a normal off-year election. He said it was one of the busier elections he'd seen in his 10 years volunteering at the polls.

"It's been steady all day," he said. "It's up from a normal election."

Judge Sue Morgan knew it was going to be busy at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. She brought coffee, water and lunch.

"It's been way busy, way busy, way busy, the most I've ever seen," she said. "People were lined up at 5:45 a.m. There was a line from here to the trash can. It's just so busy. It's amazing. It's going to be nuts before 5 p.m."

Inspector Tracy Behrens for Precinct 12 in St. John said more machines were needed for her precinct, which has seen an influx of new voters as people have moved to the Gates of St. John.

"It's the fault of the Gates. They really opened the Gates," she said. "They've been building like crazy in that subdivision and it's showing."

People were good-natured about the wait to cast their ballots.

"There wasn't any commotion," she said. "There have been some grunts and groans, which is to be expected. We let them know there's a long line. Everybody's been calm. Everyone's been civil, friendly and just want to get their vote in."

About 35 people lined up in the morning and it hadn't relented since.

"I'd hate to see what it would look like without early voting," she said. "I don't know what they were expecting. I don't think they were expecting this. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be able to vote."

Dr. Terry McQuay, an inspector at Clark Elementary in St. John, said turnout seemed to be high everywhere in Lake County.

"It's a huge turnout," she said. "The community is really involved. It's crowded everywhere, that's what I'm hearing. I'm happy to see that. I'm happy to see the community come together and make decisions for their future and put the right people in place."

It's her first time volunteering at the polls.

"Everybody wants to vote," she said. "We're all working together. It's a calm mood but I really feel a sense of urgency in wanting to vote."