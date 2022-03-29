Lake County voting equipment ready for primary election; early voting starts April 5

CROWN POINT — The equipment Lake County voters will use between April 5 and May 3 to select their political party's nominees for this year's general election is ready to go.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Election Board successfully tested 61 voting machines randomly selected by Indiana's Voting System Technical Oversight Program — approximately 10% of the machines that will be used for the primary election — to ensure every vote cast on the machines is correctly recorded and tabulated.

To do so, elections office staff used the machines to "vote" for each candidate on every ballot and ran a report to confirm each "vote" was counted.

They also tested each machine for the ability to detect and prevent voter errors, such as overvotes, by "voting" for multiple candidates in contests where only one candidate should be selected.

In addition, the equipment used for tabulating absentee ballots was checked with sample votes and confirmed to be in working order.

All of the test votes were deleted from the machines following the conclusion of the test. The voting equipment is now sealed until it's put into place for voters to cast their ballots in the primary election.

Under Indiana law, election officials will again confirm there are no votes on any machine after it is set up and before it's used by any voter.

Hoosiers planning to vote in the primary election must register by Monday. Individuals holding a valid driver's license or state identification card can easily register online at IndianaVoters.com.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election. Voters also must be 18 years old; however, 17-year-olds can register and vote in the May primary election if they will be 18 on or before the Nov. 8 general election.

Early voting for the primary election begins April 5. Lake County voters can cast their ballots prior to Election Day at any early voting site.

Early voting in Crown Point is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through April 29; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23 and April 30; and 8:30 a.m. to noon May 2. Closed Sundays and Good Friday (Apr. 15).

All other sites are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Apr. 29; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 and April 30; and 9 a.m. to noon May 2. Closed Sundays and Good Friday (April 15).

Here are the locations for early voting in Lake County:

Crown Point: Lake County Election Board, Government Center Administration Building, 2293 N. Main St.

East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.

Gary: Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave.

Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.

Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. Fourth St.

Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.

Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road

Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.

St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.

Winfield: Town Hall, 10771 Randolph St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.