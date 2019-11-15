Lake election board agrees 3 of 10 provisional ballots should be counted

CROWN POINT — Three of the 10 provisional ballots filed by Lake County voters at last week's municipal elections will be counted in the final results set to be certified Monday.
The Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration unanimously agreed Thursday to tally the provisional ballots submitted by three voters unable to cast a standard ballot.
According to records presented to the board, one voter was unable to sign for his or her ballot due to a poll book technology problem, the identification of another did not precisely match her voter record following a recent marriage, and the third was from an inactive, but still registered, voter.
A fourth provisional ballot cast by a person who failed to bring photo identification to the polls still may be counted if the voter presents his ID at the county's elections office by noon Friday.
Not making the cut were four provisional ballots submitted by individuals trying to vote in cities or towns where they no longer reside, and one from a person not registered to vote in Lake or any of Indiana's 91 other counties.
The final rejected provisional ballot was filed by a voter who was upset there were no Republicans on the regular ballot.
It's not known how the person filled out the identical provisional ballot since its rejection by the board means the envelope containing the ballot will not be opened, election officials said.
According to election officials, the three accepted provisional ballots won't change the outcomes of any election contest or improve Lake County's 15.7% voter participation rate.