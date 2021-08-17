Lake election board begins reviewing alleged campaign misdeeds by Hobart Township trustee

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Election Board is directing its lawyers to investigate whether the board can hold Hobart Township Trustee Thomas Silich accountable for allegedly using township-owned property in his reelection campaign.

In a 5-0 vote, the election board acknowledged Tuesday receiving a complaint against Silich filed by Robb Zimmerman, a Hobart political activist, and asked its attorneys, Michael Tolbert and Carly Brandenburg, to evaluate the complaint and determine if there are any election law violations suitable for board action.

The attorneys are due to report back to the election board by Sept. 21. A board hearing on the complaint could be scheduled as soon as Oct. 19.

Zimmerman provided the board photos of a sign reading "Re-elect Tom Silich" taped to the side of Silich's official truck — clearly marked as township property — as someone was driving the truck in Hobart's Independence Day parade last month.

The complaint also alleges Silich is storing reelection campaign signs in a Hobart Township park pole barn.

State law generally prohibits the use of government resources for campaign purposes.