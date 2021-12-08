 Skip to main content
Lake election board dismisses complaint over 2020 Gary school funding referendum
alert urgent

Lake election board dismisses complaint over 2020 Gary school funding referendum

Gary schools referendum

Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty; Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee; and David Fossett, precinct captain for Gary's 2nd District, review school referendum election results on Nov. 3, 2020, at J's Breakfast Club in Gary. A complaint seeking to void the successful referendum was dismissed Tuesday by the Lake County Election Board.

 Carley Lanich, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Election Board has dismissed a complaint concerning the Gary school funding referendum that was approved by Steel City voters at the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

In a 5-0 decision, the bipartisan election board said it no longer was willing to wait for Robert Buggs to take action toward prosecuting his referendum challenge after the board gave Buggs repeated opportunities to make his case over the past year.

Buggs was not in attendance at the Lake County Government Center on Tuesday when the election board officially dismissed his complaint.

Demolition work on the former Lew Wallace High School in Gary began Monday.

Though the complaint was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning Buggs can refile it if he believes there's a basis for the election board to act on it in the future.

Buggs previously has said his goal was to void the referendum that's set to generate $71.2 million in additional property tax revenue for the cash-strapped school district over the next eight years.

He claimed the referendum was invalid because it was put on the ballot by the state-appointed Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which has operated the Gary school district since 2017, instead of by locally elected school trustees.

Members of the election board suggested Buggs likely will need to file a lawsuit if he intends to continue his challenge since there are limited options for board action some 13 months after the election.

