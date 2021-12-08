Lake election board dismisses complaint over 2020 Gary school funding referendum

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Election Board has dismissed a complaint concerning the Gary school funding referendum that was approved by Steel City voters at the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

In a 5-0 decision, the bipartisan election board said it no longer was willing to wait for Robert Buggs to take action toward prosecuting his referendum challenge after the board gave Buggs repeated opportunities to make his case over the past year.

Buggs was not in attendance at the Lake County Government Center on Tuesday when the election board officially dismissed his complaint.

Though the complaint was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning Buggs can refile it if he believes there's a basis for the election board to act on it in the future.

Buggs previously has said his goal was to void the referendum that's set to generate $71.2 million in additional property tax revenue for the cash-strapped school district over the next eight years.

He claimed the referendum was invalid because it was put on the ballot by the state-appointed Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which has operated the Gary school district since 2017, instead of by locally elected school trustees.