CROWN POINT — The Lake County Election Board has rejected an eligibility challenge to a Democratic Hammond city council candidate that was filed last week by a onetime Republican candidate for Hammond mayor who the board kicked off the ballot in September.
The bipartisan panel that oversees elections in Indiana's second-most populous county voted 4-1 Tuesday to dismiss the challenge filed by Edward Lipkovitch against at-large council candidate Katrina Alexander.
A majority of the board agreed that Lipkovitch's Oct. 7 filing came well past the Feb. 15 deadline for challenging municipal candidates who ran in the May 7 primary election, as Alexander did.
"It was a little bit late," said Kevin Smith, the Democratic chairman of the county election board.
Lipkovitch, who did not attend the hearing, alleged in his challenge that Alexander, who also did not attend the hearing, omitted information on her financial disclosure form about a photography and printing business that Lipkovitch claimed Alexander owns.
Michael Mellon, one of two Republicans on the five-member board, voted against dismissing the challenge, even though GOP attorney John Reed said there was no question it was filed after the statutory deadline.
Mellon suggested the election board nevertheless should investigate the complaint and determine whether Alexander lied under oath by allegedly submitting an incomplete financial disclosure form.
Smith denied Mellon's request to refer the matter to the county prosecutor. Smith said since the challenge clearly was filed too late to be considered, the board shouldn't get in the habit of discussing invalid challenges "so there can be little quotes in the paper."
You have free articles remaining.
If Alexander had been removed from the ballot, it would have ensured the election of Republican Charles Kallas to the Hammond city council.
Kallas is chairman of the Hammond Republican Party. In June, the party organization selected Lipkovitch to challenge Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in his bid for a fifth consecutive term.
Kallas also was by Lipkovitch's side Sept. 5 when the county election board unanimously voted to remove Lipkovitch from the general election ballot because Lipkovitch failed to sign his financial disclosure form.
In that case, Hammond Democratic Chairman Dave Woerpel still was able to challenge Lipkovitch's candidacy because Lipkovitch was chosen to fill an "early ballot vacancy" after no Republican ran in the primary election for Hammond mayor.
Separate from the challenge, Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser appointed Bob Tribble, of St. John, to replace Dennis Hawrot, of Dyer, as one of the Democratic members on the election board.
Wieser said Hawrot resigned due to family health concerns. Tribble is a 31-year member of the United Steelworkers, 12-year St. John precinct committeeman and current chairman of the St. John Democratic Precinct Organization.
"Bob and I have talked at length about the election board, and he recognizes, above all, that its responsibility is to ensure for the voters of Lake County the conduct of fair and impartial elections," Wieser said.