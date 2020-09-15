Lake election officials preparing to send out record number of requested mail-in ballots

With 50,000 mail-in ballots expected for the general election, along with double the usual turnout compared to the primary, Fajman said voters should not be surprised if it takes an extra day or two to count all the ballots.

In close races, Fajman said the final outcome likely will not be known until the Election Board meets Nov. 12 to evaluate provisional ballots, including rejected absentee ballots, and to certify Lake County's election results to the state.

This year, however, there may be fewer rejected mail-in ballots thanks to a recent federal court ruling mandating all 92 Indiana counties alert voters if their absentee ballot is rejected due to a suspected mismatch between the voter's signature on the ballot envelope and the absentee ballot application.

Instead of being told after the election their vote didn't count — or never told at all — Indiana election officials now will contact voters within two days of a signature mismatch, and give them an opportunity to submit an affidavit explaining the discrepancy.