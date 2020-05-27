Lake Recorder candidates promise to clean up a disheveled office

CROWN POINT — A crowd of candidates for Lake County recorder say they are running to reform what they call a mismanaged public office.
Seven Democrats are on the June 2 primary ballot to take over a once quiet refuge of bureaucratic paper shuffling that has become a soap opera in recent years.
The recorder’s office, with a staff of 25 full-time and part-time employees, archives about 1,000 land ownership, tax and debt-related documents on a daily basis.
The officeholder oversees a $1 million budget and is currently paid a salary of more than $64,000 a year.
Outgoing Recorder Mike B. Brown dragged the office into controversy in 2017 when a female employee sued him over allegations he demanded sexual favors in return for a promotion.
The prosecutor’s office decided the two had an affair and declined to charge him with a criminal offense.
Nevertheless, the county settled a civil lawsuit she filed for $185,000.
During the length of the 17-month running controversy, Brown avoided coming into the office, leaving his chief deputy Regina “Gina” Pimentel, to run its daily operation.
At one point, county officials threatened to reduce his salary to $1 because of his long absences.
He later returned to his duties but was arrested earlier this year on allegations of domestic violence. The prosecutor’s office later dropped that charge, on grounds the evidence of wrongdoing wasn’t credible.
Brown is barred by term limits from running for reelection.
Merrilee Frey, the Lake County coroner, said the problems of the outgoing Brown prompted her to run.
“I feel the office of recorder has been without accountability. I’m looking at the other candidates and I have significant concerns that they will be present and available to the office," Frey said. "I have demonstrated my responsibility as coroner, taking every death call 24/7. I pride myself on that. I will bring that same leadership and accountability to the office of recorder."
When Frey became Lake County’s coroner in 2012, she had to reform that office as well and promises to raise the level of professionalism as recorder.
“I have done a great job with record keeping for the 1,500 cases we have each year with regard to the organization of death certificates, hospital records, records from physicians, laboratories and fire marshals, our coroner verdicts, our autopsy reports and our investigator reports,” Frey said.
Eric Sera, a Highland data manager, said he is running for public office for the first time.
“I just got tired of all the corruption in Lake County and the working class not having a voice or being represented. I figure more than $300,000 in the taxpayers money has been wasted," Sera said. “I have the years of tech managing records and sensitive information in the gaming and insurance industries and, if elected, I would boost the morale in the office."
Pimentel, of Crown Point, has served as the chief deputy recorder for more than five years, running the office during the months of Brown's absence.
Official accused of beating pregnant girlfriend should resign, bipartisan group of county officials says
She said she has helped coordinate a skeleton crew to process documents that still arrive by mail during the public shutdown of government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she didn’t have the expertise when she started, but with years of on-the-job-training, “there will be no learning curve for me."
“It was my idea to have documents that are walked into the office scanned electronically so they can leave the same day, rather than waiting weeks to return them by mail and saving the taxpayers thousands of dollars in postage,” she said.
Pimentel said that while other candidates talk about creating a “virtual office” she is currently working behind the scenes and coordinating with other offices to make e-recording a practical reality.
Nick Petrovski, of Crown Point, is running for public office for the first time, financing his campaign with his own money.
“I haven’t had a fundraiser. I’m just a real estate investor. I’ve been doing business with Lake County (government) the last 10 years, investing in Gary properties, opening them back up into the community so they pay taxes and employ people, fixing up with rental properties in Lake Station," Petrovski said. “I’ve been a customer of the recorder’s office, the assessor’s office and having a relationship with all of the departments there. I would like to see e-recording in the office so the title and mortgage companies and attorneys to file and retrieve documents and save time and money.”
Glenn I. Johnson, of Gary, said he would use the professional expertise he has acquired in the last 25 years as a data entrepreneur, to further automate the office, using his experience in mobile technology and data warehousing, “so people don’t have to necessarily come into the recorder’s office to do routine tasks.”
“If elected, I will be present in the office,” Glenn Johnson said. He has served a decade on the Lake Ridge School Board, including some duty as school board president.
John W. Johnson, of Gary, a retired steelworker running for public office the first time, said he began planning his run for recorder after the controversies of recent years.
“If elected, I would make sure the office is run with ethics,” he said.
John Johnson said he would ensure the office had the latest computer software to shift the office from manual to electronic record keeping and retrieval.
Louie “Baby Lou” Gonzalez, of Crown Point, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Republican Rose Hejl is running unopposed in the June 2 primary. She served several months as a St. John town council member and a number of years as at St. John police commissioner.
