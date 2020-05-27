Lake Recorder candidates promise to clean up a disheveled office

“I just got tired of all the corruption in Lake County and the working class not having a voice or being represented. I figure more than $300,000 in the taxpayers money has been wasted," Sera said. “I have the years of tech managing records and sensitive information in the gaming and insurance industries and, if elected, I would boost the morale in the office."

Pimentel, of Crown Point, has served as the chief deputy recorder for more than five years, running the office during the months of Brown's absence.

She said she has helped coordinate a skeleton crew to process documents that still arrive by mail during the public shutdown of government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she didn’t have the expertise when she started, but with years of on-the-job-training, “there will be no learning curve for me."

“It was my idea to have documents that are walked into the office scanned electronically so they can leave the same day, rather than waiting weeks to return them by mail and saving the taxpayers thousands of dollars in postage,” she said.

Pimentel said that while other candidates talk about creating a “virtual office” she is currently working behind the scenes and coordinating with other offices to make e-recording a practical reality.