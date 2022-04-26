LaPorte County sheriff race has GOP, Dem contests

Five candidates are seeking their party's nomination in the May 3 primary for LaPorte County sheriff.

Current Sheriff John Boyd is nearing the end of his second and final term.

There are three Democrats in the race: Sgt. James D. Arnold, Capt. Andrew Hynek and Capt. Allen Ott. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ron Heeg and Patrol Officer Andrew Morse are running on the Republican ticket.

Arnold has been with the sheriff’s office since 1999 when he started as a jail officer. He was promoted to patrol officer two years later. Arnold is currently day shift commander of the patrol division.

His top priority is establishing a trauma response team consisting of mental health experts to help officers more effectively cope with some of the worst experiences they encounter on the job.

Arnold said the mental health professionals would be placed into a rotation for responding quickly to traumatic or high-stress events. Team members would also be made available to officers later, if necessary.

Arnold said he also wants to hire more patrol officers to more adequately cover a county that has the second-largest amount of square miles in the state.

He said there are not enough officers available for all shifts at times to consistently provide the best response to calls.

“A lot of times we run at the minimum, and the minimum is way too low,” he said.

Arnold said he also wants to have a more culturally diverse staff and improve relations with employees.

Hynek was a heavy equipment operator in the military before joining the sheriff’s department 22 years ago as a jail officer.

He later moved up to patrol officer and then detective before joining the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team as a member of the sheriff’s office in 2014.

In F.A.S.T., he worked with officers from the U.S. Marshals and other jurisdictions to arrest fugitives throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

Hynek has been the midnight shift commander for the patrol division since 2019.

He said his top priority is reducing the percentage of inmates committing future crimes through “meaningful incarceration.”

“We simply have way too many inmates that are repeat offenders,” he said.

His strategy includes establishing a separate court where the focus at sentencing is more on requiring mental health treatment in cases where psychological or emotional well-being is a major contributor in breaking the law.

“We need to institute programs and give them that little bit of hope so they stop coming back,” Hynek said.

Hynek said he also wants to combat the use of heroin by having people who’ve overcome their additions speak to young people, an approach he believes is more effective than having a police officer talking to kids.

“What does work is somebody who has lived that life and has beat addiction tell their stories,” he said.

Ott, a 29-year member of the sheriff’s office, has been the LaPorte County Jail commander since 2018.

Ott said what he wants to bring to the office is administrative experience gained from running a jail with a $4.6 million annual budget and 71 employees.

He also cited knowledge from working with companies that are contracted now to provide medical services and meals to jail inmates.

Ott said nobody else in the race has that level of administrative skills vital to being a sheriff because they have worked strictly as police officers, as he did prior to becoming jail commander.

“That’s going to be something no other candidate is going to be able to talk about,” he said.

Ott said he also wants to further address employee retention problems currently being addressed.

The proposed increase in the local income tax from 0.95% to 1.45% is expected to be approved soon and the funds used strictly to increase the pay of emergency responders and other public safety needs.

Ott said he also wants to continue efforts designed to promote the personal growth of employees, which improves service.

“You empower them. We do that in the jail every day. I’ve seen it and it’s rewarding,” he said.

In 1997, Heeg began working as a jail officer for the sheriff’s department, then he began patrol duty about 18 months later.

He later became a detective and was a commander for the patrol division when promoted to chief deputy in 2015.

He said his priorities include reducing crime by strengthening partnerships with various professionals to help reduce the use of narcotics and people struggling with mental health.

He said many people whose mental health issues are not being treated self-medicate by turning to alcohol and drugs, which often leads to crime.

“Everybody wants to feel safe in their home, and the two biggest things affecting public safety right now is the drugs/heroin epidemic and mental health issues,” he said.

Heeg also wants to invest more into developing leadership skills in young officers so they’re ready for higher-ranking positions vacated by retirement.

He wants to provide incentives for officers to take better care of themselves considering the national average lifespan of people in law enforcement is just 57 years because of the stressful nature of the job.

He would also like to see police officers invest more of their time out in the communities with more outreach programs.

Morse began with the sheriff’s department in 2001 as a jail officer, then was promoted two years later to the patrol division.

He’s also a part-time school resource officer at New Prairie Middle School.

Morse said his top priority is having officers represented by the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police and working under a collective bargaining agreement. Currently, the amount of pay and benefits are decided by the LaPorte County Council yearly.

Morse said officers would have a stronger voice if represented in contract talks by the FOP and know how much they’re going to receive from year to year until a new collective bargaining agreement has to be renegotiated.

Currently, Morse said the sheriff has to ask the council each year to give officers a raise, and there are no guarantees on whether pay will be increased or by how much.

He also said a collective bargaining agreement would help reduce turnover and make filling job openings easier at a time when departments are competing against each other for quality officers.

