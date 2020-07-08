Lawsuit objects to state limits on extending voting hours due to polling place problems

Those provisions prompted Common Cause Indiana, an advocacy group for open, honest and accountable government, to sue state and county election officials seeking to halt enforcement of the law to ensure every resident is able to exercise and protect their right to vote.

"Indiana voters who face problems voting on Election Day through no fault of their own should have a right to petition courts to extend polling place hours to ensure every eligible voter has a chance to make their voice heard," said Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana policy director.

"Indiana is the only state that has tied the voters' hands in this way. Our aim is to disrupt what could become a dangerous trend across the country."

In its lawsuit, Common Cause likens the statute to "the fox guarding the hen house" because it puts the decision to seek a judicial extension of voting hours solely in the hands of the county election board members who were supposed to ensure a functional election in the first place.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit notes a voter who identifies a polling place problem no longer simply can bring the issue to a judge for a remedy.