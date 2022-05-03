Lindemulder claims GOP nomination for Lake County Council District 4

A Northwest Indiana entrepreneur appears to have won the Republican primary for Lake County Council District 4.

Unofficial results show Pete Lindemulder, of Schererville, prevailed Tuesday in the GOP contest over Tony Ferraro, also of Schererville.

The Republican nominee next will compete at the Nov. 8 general election for a four-year term against Nick Petrovski, of Crown Point, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Lindemulder, the owner of three local businesses, including Premier Porta Potty, said his management experience and service on multiple not-for-profit boards of directors make him ideally suited to oversee spending by Lake County government.

"Lake County has so much to offer those who live here," he said. "I want to make sure we continue building on the current momentum of the state of Indiana so that families from not only across the border in Illinois, but also from around the country, can look at Lake County as a great place to raise their families, open businesses and thrive."

Specifically, Lindemulder wants to improve transparency by simplifying, consolidating and better organizing county financial documents to more easily compare the council's 500-odd pages of appropriations with how the money actually is being spent.

He also plans to make bidding on county government contracts more accessible to local businesses to attract more bidders and score better prices for the products and services purchased by Lake County taxpayers.

"I have owned and worked with multiple successful businesses that each had a budget ranging from a few hundred thousand dollars a year to a few hundred million dollars a year. I've also worked on several local and international not-for-profit boards of various sizes. The common denominator for each entity’s success was consistent and easy to understand financials. I believe Lake County's citizens deserve the same," Lindemulder said.

The 4th District spans nearly all of St. John Township, except its northeast corner, and also takes in the northwest corner of Center Township, including most of Dyer, Schererville, St. John and part of Crown Point.

Its current council member, Republican Dan Dernulc, of Highland, is giving up his seat on Lake County's financial governing body to run this year for Indiana Senate District 1.

