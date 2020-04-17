Masturbating man zooms into meeting of Indiana election officials

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Something unexpected popped up during Friday's virtual meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on the Zoom online video platform.

An unidentified participant took over the single screen shared among commission members, numerous state and county election officials and members of the media and used it to display a video of a man masturbating.

A steady orange and black logo located beside the steadily moving image suggests the recording originated on one of the most visited free pornographic websites on the internet.

The video ran for approximately one minute before the manager of the commission's online services was able to switch it off and remove the alleged perpetrator from the virtual meeting.

"That was sufficiently disturbing," said Paul Okeson, Election Commission chairman, after the image was removed.

Another viewer proclaimed on Twitter: "Most exciting Election Commission meeting ever."