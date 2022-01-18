McDermott believes competitive NWI House race will boost his Senate chances

"I think Blair is the most qualified candidate on the Republican side to run for this office in the last three decades," McDermott said. "That's good for me too."

McDermott explained that a competitive House race in Lake, Porter, and northwestern LaPorte counties will bring out many more Democratic Northwest Indiana voters than if Mrvan simply was cruising to a second-term victory over perennial GOP nominee Mark Leyva, or any of the other potential Republican candidates.

He said that big turnout of Northwest Indiana voters casting their ballots for Mrvan also is likely to vote for McDermott in the U.S. Senate race, giving him a fighting chance against incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

"The Region is going to show up to reelect Frank Mrvan, and we're going to vote in full numbers in November — and we don't do that often," McDermott said. "Todd Young — If you had anything to do with this you (fouled) up, man. Big time.

"We're going to show up in force and we're going to vote."