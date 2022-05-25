 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDermott cancels Senate campaign events after positive COVID test

Thomas McDermott Jr.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. is canceling all of his campaign events for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID-19.

The five-term Hammond mayor said he found out Tuesday night he was exposed over the weekend to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

McDermott said despite having no COVID-19 symptoms, and being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, he decided to test himself for COVID-19 Wednesday morning and it came back positive.

"As a result of my positive test, in the interest of the public safety, I am cancelling all campaign related events until I test negative and have been cleared by my medical team," McDermott said.

McDermott was scheduled to campaign Wednesday night in New Albany and Thursday night in Connersville as part of the Indiana Democratic Party's town hall speaker series.

He said he hopes his positive COVID-19 test reminds Hoosiers the virus is still out there, and he urged individuals age 5 and up to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to minimize their chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

