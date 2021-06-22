McDermott challenges potential U.S. Senate rival to celebrity boxing match

"This face is what it's all about with me. If I'm like beaten beyond recognition, I'm going to lose my job — so I've got to have headgear on," he said.

The mayor also promised Young could select the judges for the fight, even though McDermott said Young probably would pick three Republicans to ensure Young wins if it comes down to a decision on points.

"So I'm going to have to clearly knock his ass out if I'm going to win," McDermott said.

Alternatively, McDermott said he's open to making the fight less of a boxing match and more of a mixed-martial arts contest — whatever it takes to get Young in the ring.

"Let's throw a cage up," McDermott said. "I was a wrestler. I'll bust out my old wrestling moves and mess him up."

Either way, McDermott believes a match between the two politicians in early September could raise at least $100,000 for charities picked by each fighter, which he said is a better use for the money than the $150 million Young reportedly plans to spend on his reelection bid.

The Young campaign declined to respond to a request for comment on McDermott's celebrity boxing proposal.