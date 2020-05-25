McDermott doubles up U.S. House opponents in campaign fundraising, spending

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has raised and spent more money ahead of the June 2 primary election than any other candidate competing for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat.
The latest campaign finance reports filed at the Federal Election Commission show McDermott received nearly $100,000 in campaign donations between April 1 and May 13, and personally loaned his campaign an additional $50,000.
That brings his total funds raised for the election cycle to $587,349, or more than double his nearest competitor.
McDermott also has spent $515,792 and has $71,557 cash on hand heading into the final days of the campaign, records show.
Gary attorney Sabrina Haake is in second place for fundraising with $270,330 collected through March 31.
No record was available on the FEC website Friday of Haake's contributions and spending between April 1 and May 13.
As of March 31, Haake had spent $33,598 and had $236,732 cash on hand after Haake loaned her campaign $209,000 in the first quarter of the year.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, received $41,644 in donations between April 1 and May 13, increasing her total fundraising for the election cycle to $256,446 — good enough for third place, according to the FEC.
Records show Candelaria Reardon has spent a total of $203,985 and has $52,461 left to spend prior to Election Day.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan is in fourth place for total fundraising after collecting $51,748 between April 1 and May 13.
According to the FEC, Mrvan's fundraising for the election cycle totals $232,122, he's spent $176,390 and still has $55,732 cash on hand.
That put Mrvan just ahead of Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper, who received $24,558 in donations between April 1 and May 13, records show.
Since entering the race, Harper has raised $213,566, spent $196,953 and has $16,613 remaining, according to the FEC.
Melissa Borom, a Gary government affairs manager, on Thursday filed with the FEC both her first quarter fundraising report, which was due April 15, and her campaign finance record for the April 1 through May 13 period.
They show she's raised a total of $60,527, spent $42,861 and has $17,666 cash on hand.
Altogether, 14 Democrats and 6 Republicans are vying for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.
