McDermott doubles up U.S. House opponents in campaign fundraising, spending
1st District Congressional candidates debate

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. has raised and spent more money than any other candidate running to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House, records show.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has raised and spent more money ahead of the June 2 primary election than any other candidate competing for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat.

The latest campaign finance reports filed at the Federal Election Commission show McDermott received nearly $100,000 in campaign donations between April 1 and May 13, and personally loaned his campaign an additional $50,000.

That brings his total funds raised for the election cycle to $587,349, or more than double his nearest competitor.

McDermott also has spent $515,792 and has $71,557 cash on hand heading into the final days of the campaign, records show.

Gary attorney Sabrina Haake is in second place for fundraising with $270,330 collected through March 31.

No record was available on the FEC website Friday of Haake's contributions and spending between April 1 and May 13.

As of March 31, Haake had spent $33,598 and had $236,732 cash on hand after Haake loaned her campaign $209,000 in the first quarter of the year.

State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, received $41,644 in donations between April 1 and May 13, increasing her total fundraising for the election cycle to $256,446 — good enough for third place, according to the FEC.

Records show Candelaria Reardon has spent a total of $203,985 and has $52,461 left to spend prior to Election Day.

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan is in fourth place for total fundraising after collecting $51,748 between April 1 and May 13.

According to the FEC, Mrvan's fundraising for the election cycle totals $232,122, he's spent $176,390 and still has $55,732 cash on hand.

That put Mrvan just ahead of Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper, who received $24,558 in donations between April 1 and May 13, records show.

Since entering the race, Harper has raised $213,566, spent $196,953 and has $16,613 remaining, according to the FEC.

Melissa Borom, a Gary government affairs manager, on Thursday filed with the FEC both her first quarter fundraising report, which was due April 15, and her campaign finance record for the April 1 through May 13 period. 

They show she's raised a total of $60,527, spent $42,861 and has $17,666 cash on hand.

Altogether, 14 Democrats and 6 Republicans are vying for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.

