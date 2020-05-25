McDermott doubles up U.S. House opponents in campaign fundraising, spending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has raised and spent more money ahead of the June 2 primary election than any other candidate competing for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat.

The latest campaign finance reports filed at the Federal Election Commission show McDermott received nearly $100,000 in campaign donations between April 1 and May 13, and personally loaned his campaign an additional $50,000.

That brings his total funds raised for the election cycle to $587,349, or more than double his nearest competitor.

McDermott also has spent $515,792 and has $71,557 cash on hand heading into the final days of the campaign, records show.

Gary attorney Sabrina Haake is in second place for fundraising with $270,330 collected through March 31.

No record was available on the FEC website Friday of Haake's contributions and spending between April 1 and May 13.

As of March 31, Haake had spent $33,598 and had $236,732 cash on hand after Haake loaned her campaign $209,000 in the first quarter of the year.