McDermott eyeing run for Indiana's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination

"I'm troubled by where we are in America. I think that people like Todd Young should have been pulling people together and trying to work across the aisle, and I don't really see that," McDermott said.

"And Sen. Young knows better. He knows what the right thing to do about the Jan. 6 insurrection is. He knows what the right thing to do is, he knows what the political thing to do is, and he chose political. And it's not a patriotic vote."

Likewise, McDermott said he doesn't understand Young's opposition to the American Rescue Plan that will deliver $3 billion in federal funds to the state of Indiana, and another $2.6 billion to Indiana cities, towns and school corporations, to speed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Republican member of Indiana's congressional delegation voted against the measure. Only U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, backed the plan that McDermott described as a "game-changer for Indiana."

"The fact that only two of our 11 representatives voted for it is disgraceful — in the middle of a pandemic," McDermott said. "You know, Hammond lost millions of dollars during the pandemic, and this is trying to make us whole again.