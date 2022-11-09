McDermott: 'I can hold my head high' following US Senate defeat

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has no regrets about the race he ran as Indiana's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate — even though it came to an unsuccessful conclusion Tuesday.

In fact, compared to the spiral of depression, self-loathing and expensive car purchases that followed his June 2020 Democratic primary defeat for U.S. House, the five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city was downright sanguine reflecting on this year's outcome Wednesday on his "Left of Center" podcast.

"Our team was awesome. I wouldn't change a thing. Our strategy was good. We did what we had to do. I can hold my head high. You know, I'm hurting right now, but I'll be all right. I'll bounce back," McDermott said.

The mayor said that late Tuesday night and early Wednesday he received dozens of messages of encouragement, reminding him Hammond residents still love him and need him. But he also said he can do without all that this time around.

"That doesn't make me feel better. I'm just being honest here," McDermott said. "I'm not going to be depressed. I don't want you guys crying for me. I'll be fine."

Unofficial statewide election results show U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., won a second, six-year term with approximately 1.1 million votes, or 59% of the total, while McDermott garnered about 700,000 votes, or 38%, and Libertarian James Sceniak polled 3%.

McDermott said he was shocked national news networks called the race so quickly on election night — even before votes from Lake and Marion counties were tabulated.

At the same time, McDermott realized when his campaign manager, Zach Brown, approached him soon after with a "Grim Reaper" look on his face, he needed to call Young to concede the race.

"Todd Young was a gentleman. We had a nice conversation. I wished him well, and I meant it," McDermott said. "One thing I just wanted to be was gracious, and not like Donald Trump when he lost."

McDermott said the pain of the defeat was blunted in part because of the surprise visit he received earlier in the day from seven of the enlisted sailors with whom he served on submarines in the U.S Navy more than three decades prior.

"I was so stunned," McDermott said. "Those are my brothers, man. We knew each other when we were 18."

Nothing, however, seemingly will dull McDermott's ire toward the national Democratic Party, and affiliated organizations, who he said recklessly abandoned his campaign to instead pour hundreds of millions of dollars into races elsewhere in the country.

"I feel like a Democrat in Indiana doesn't matter to Joe Biden and national Democrats. That's what I feel like. I feel like they don't even want to help us, and we're trying to win here. Isn't that what the national Democratic Party is all about? We're trying to win in a state that doesn't usually vote our way, and we're getting no assistance at all?" McDermott said.

He said the lack of national support filtered from his post at the top of the ticket down to the other statewide races where $1 million — a paltry sum in the Pennsylvania Senate contest — could have made a tremendous difference in defeating Republican Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, whose alleged legal issues potentially could force him from office before his four-year term expires.

"I was the leader of the ticket, so I feel a sense of responsibility when we fail, and we failed, and it's my fault," McDermott said. "But what we did in Indiana is embarrassing. We elected a guy who probably is not going to make it through his term."

McDermott said he won't forget who stood with him and who did nothing to help him, including Democratic President Joe Biden.

"If there's a primary, and Joe Biden is running against somebody in the Democratic Party, I'm going to be with the other person," McDermott said.

"I don't care what the conditions are, I don't think Joe Biden should run for reelection. I don't think he's doing a good job nationally as far as a party leader. I just don't," he added.

As for McDermott's future, "Left of Center" co-host Kevin Smith said he believes McDermott has limitless opportunities to work with Chairman Mike Schmuhl and the Indiana Democratic Party to build support for the party, and its candidates, from the bottom up.

"People know who Tom McDermott is in the state of Indiana now. And I think that's important," Smith said. "Because to me, and this is no offense to anybody else who has run in the past or anything like that, I just think the party at this moment needs to know there's somebody there with fight in them, and that will fight for them, and we all know about Tom and know that's what Tom is about."

"To me, getting Tom's message finally out throughout the state of Indiana, which we've talked about for 20 years and how important that is, that happened," he added.

McDermott, however, isn't committing to another campaign quite yet after spending 14 months on the road meeting people and visiting places where Democratic elected officeholders are rare.

"We're taking big swings, and we missed twice as a team. But we're taking big swings. It's not like I'm running for freaking dog catcher," McDermott said. "Third time's the charm?"