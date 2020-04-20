McDermott opens big lead in campaign cash from donors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. raised more money in the first three months of the year than the 13 other Democrats and six Republican candidates vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.

Federal campaign finance records show the five-term mayor of Lake County's most populous city pulled in $269,924.95 between Jan. 1 and March 31, more than the combined haul of the two other elected officials that are closest to McDermott in terms of money raised in the Democratic race.

According to the Federal Election Commission, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan raised $116,458.05 in the first quarter, and state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, collected $105,474.00 and loaned her campaign an additional $10,000.

McDermott said he's pleased he managed to outraise all of his opponents because he was forced to minimize his fundraising efforts, including his annual St. Patrick's Day extravaganza, because of the coronavirus pandemic requiring the cancellation of large events.

"We are in a good spot for the home stretch," McDermott said. "The extra month of campaigning will stretch the budget, but we are in a much better position than my opponents, and I will continue to run a very strong campaign through Election Day on June 2."